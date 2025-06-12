WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / Robert H. Jackson Center Hosting ‘Bob’s Pop-Up Court’

Robert H. Jackson Center Hosting ‘Bob’s Pop-Up Court’

By Leave a Comment

The Robert H. Jackson Center will host hands-on, mini-exhibit A Slice of History: Bob’s Pop-Up Court this Saturday.

Bob’s Pop-Up Court will take place from noon to 4:30 p.m. where visitors will hear short arguments on real-world civic dilemmas and cast their rulings. This event is part of Civic Season, a nationwide initiative from Made By Us that connects history with action from Juneteenth to July 4. The Center is also partnering with Pizza to the Polls for the day’s refreshments.

After making judgments, people can add their voice to the Justice Tree with a personal reflection and make a civic pledge for the year ahead.

Free pizza and snacks will be available for participants on a first come, first served basis.

For more information, visit roberthjackson.org

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.