Robert H. Jackson Center Hosting Free Screening Of ‘Nathan-ism’ June 6

The Robert H. Jackson Center will host a free screening of Nathan-ism this Friday.

Nathan-ism is a documentary that follows Nathan Hilu, a Jewish U.S. soldier assigned to guard Nazi war criminals during the Nuremberg Trials, and traces how those experiences shaped his life and his art. The film weaves together animation, interviews, and Hilu’s distinctive outsider-art drawings to explore memory, trauma, and the power of personal testimony in bearing witness to history.

Following the screening, filmmaker Elan Golod will join the audience for a discussion on the making of the film and the process of translating Hilu’s memories into a visual narrative. Guests will also have a rare opportunity to view original Nathan Hilu artwork on display, made possible through the generosity of Rabbi Jessica Spitalnic Mates of Temple Beth El of Boca Raton.

Viewer Advisory: The film contains depictions of wartime experiences that may be intense or emotionally affecting.

The event starts at 6:00 p.m., Saturday, June 6. Admission is free and open to the public.

The program is free and accessible to all, made possible through the support of the Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency’s Live CHQ initiative and the Jackson Center’s generous donors.

Registration and additional information are available at the Jackson Center’s website.