Robert H. Jackson Center Hosting Talk By Dr. Andrew Perrin on ‘Argue More, Argue Better’

The Robert H. Jackson Center will host a speaker tonight who will talk about how to discuss politics.

Dr. Andrew J. Perrin‘s talk at 5:00 p.m. is titled “Argue More, Argue Better” and will be about why we express ideas poorly when we’re riled up, the impact of political polarization, and how to listen better.

Dr. Perrin is the SNF-Agora Professor of Sociology and the chair of the Sociology Department at John Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland. Author of numerous articles and books including the 2014 American Democracy: From Tocqueville to Town Halls to Twitter, Dr. Perrin studies the social and cultural foundations of American democratic life.

He will shed light on common pitfalls in discourse and offer insights into fostering more constructive conversations in our increasingly divided world.

The free event can be attended in person or by Zoom and will conclude with an audience discussion.

The link to register for the event is available here:

https://form.jotform.com/242735158561157?blm_aid=615684097&blm_aid=127484929