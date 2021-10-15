Robert H. Jackson Center Hosts “Cold War Secrets Revealed” Seminar

The Robert H. Jackson Center will be hosting an educational seminar, “Cold War Secrets Revealed” on Thursday, October 21st.

Center President Kristan McMahon said the public is welcome to attend the half-day seminar. She said the featured guest is German Consul General David Gill who will be speaking about his role in Germany after the Berlin Wall fell in 1989, “He was part of a group that was part of the East German Resistance and specifically made their way to the Stasi headquarters after the Berlin Wall fell to help preserve the documents that were there to make sure that the records of the Stasi activities were not lost to posterity. And that feels very Jacksonian to me. It reminds me a lot of Jackson’s work with the army, especially to collect and preserve the documents following World War Two.”

McMahon said there also will be panelists who will share details about the players and conflicts that drew nations into acts of espionage, international policy challenges, and prevented the advancement of aggressions about which the world was unaware.

The seminar will begin at 8:30 am for both in-person and virtual participants. Pre-registration is required and can be done on the Center’s website at roberthjackson.org