Robert H. Jackson Center’s ‘The U.S. Department of Justice, Then and Now’ Takes Place Tonight

The Robert H. Jackson Center will be holding a program tonight that examines the Department of Justice’s evolution and its role in American democracy.

The free, timely discussion, “The U.S. Department of Justice, Then & Now,” will feature two distinguished legal scholars: Barbara L. McQuade and John Q. Barrett.

The program will begin at 6:00 p.m. and be followed by a reception and book-signing.

Professor McQuade brings her wealth of experience as an MSNBC columnist, NBC News and MSNBC legal analyst, and co-host of the popular #SistersInLaw podcast. She is also the author of Attack from Within: How Disinformation Is Sabotaging America. McQuade is a University of Michigan Law School Professor and served as a United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan from 2010 through 2017.

Professor Barrett is a Jackson biographer, Benjamin N. Cardozo Professor of Law at St. John’s University, and Elizabeth S. Lenna Fellow at the Robert H. Jackson Center.

More information and registration links, can be found at RobertHJackson.org/events.