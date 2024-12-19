WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / Robert H. Jackson Hosting Virtual Event On ICC Arrest Warrants

Robert H. Jackson Hosting Virtual Event On ICC Arrest Warrants

By Leave a Comment

The Robert H. Jackson Center is hosting a virtual event today to discuss the International Criminal Court‘s recent arrest warrants for Israeli and Hamas leadership, and their implications for international justice.

The program, titled “Accountability During Conflict: Understanding ICC Arrest Warrants,” will feature Ambassador David Scheffer, Senior Fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations, and Professor Jennifer Trahan, Director of the Concentration in International Law and Human Rights at the NYU Center for Global Affairs. They will provide expert analysis of the ICC’s decisions, examining the challenges of international criminal justice and the complex interplay between law, diplomacy, and accountability in the context of the current Israel-Hamas conflict.

The free, virtual event will take place by zoom at 5:00 p.m. tonight. To register, visit https://bit.ly/ICCWarrants

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.