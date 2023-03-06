Robert Megna Returns as NYS Budget Director

A familiar face has returned as New York State Budget Director.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced Robert Megna has been appointed as the State Budget Director.

He previously served as Budget Director under Governors David Paterson and Andrew Cuomo.

Megna starts immediately and plans to serve through this legislative session and assist with the search for a long-term Budget Director before returning to SUNY, where he serves as President of the Rockefeller Institute of Government and Senior Advisor to the Chancellor.

During Megna’s previous tenure as Budget Director from 2009 to 2015, the State achieved its highest financial rating in 40 years from three major credit rating agencies.

Megna earned an M.S. in Economics from the London School of Economic and Political Science at the University of London and received both his B.A. in Economics and M.P.A. from Fordham University.