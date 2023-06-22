Rolison Pleads Guilty to Weapon Charges in Federal Court

The Jamestown man who pled guilty to two fatal vehicle crashes has now pled guilty in federal court to weapons charges.

U.S. Attorney Trini Ross announced that 60-year old Randall Rolison pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition, which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Louis Testani stated that in January 2022, the Jamestown Police Department and FBI began investigating Rolison’s purchase of firearms outside of the State of New York and subsequent sale of the firearms in the Southern Tier of New York. The investigation determined that Rolison, an over-the-road truck driver, purchased firearms and ammunition from a roadside stand in the State of Georgia between the Summer of 2021 and December 2021, and subsequently transported and sold, or attempted to sell, a total of nine firearms and ammunition in New York. Rolison sent pictures of the firearms via text message to various individuals to solicit interest in purchasing them and would subsequently straw purchase the firearms on behalf of the individuals. In June 1997, Rolison was convicted of a felony in Michigan and is legally prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Rolison will be sentenced for this crime in U.S. District Court on December 19, 2023.

He recently pled guilty to Second Degree Manslaughter for the vehicular fatality that took the life of 15-year old Lexy Hughan on December 31, 2021 in Jamestown. He also pled guilty to Aggravated Vehicular Homicide for the vehicular fatality in Arkwright in December 2022 that resulted in the death of 71-year old Linda Kraemer of South Dayton.

Rolison will be sentenced in that case on August 28 in Chautauqua County Court.