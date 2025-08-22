Sales Tax Revenue Slightly Off Target For 2nd Quarter in Jamestown

Second quarter sales tax revenues came in slightly off target for the City of Jamestown.

City Comptroller Ericka Thomas reported to the City Council Finance Committee that the city received $2,222,716 for the second quarter of 2025. She said while is this $115,000 more than second quarter of 2024, it’s about $13,000 off the budgeted target. That said, Thomas said the city is running about 1.2% over what was budgeted for the first two quarters of 2024 and is on target to meet budget expectations.

She said third quarter tends to bring in the highest amount of sales tax revenue at 27.6% of the total amount budgeted for sales tax but that figure won’t be known until November.