Sales Tax Revenues Up Over 46% For Second Quarter Compared with 2020

Sales tax revenues increased by 46.9% for the second quarter of this year compared with last year in Chautauqua County. State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli said sales tax revenue for local governments in New York state rose by 49.2%, a dramatic increase from last year’s weak collections during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2020, Chautauqua County collected $15.7 million in sales tax revenues compared with $23 million this year.

DiNapoli reported year-to-date, statewide local collections in 2021 are up 18.8%, or nearly $1.5 billion, over the first six months of 2020. He said the results, where nearly every region in the state saw a surge in collections, may reflect a combination of pent-up consumer demand, along with purchases tied to recent spikes in home sales.

DiNapoli said the requirement for out-of-state vendors to collect sales tax and online marketplace providers, like eBay and Etsy, to collect and pay sales taxes may have prevented steeper declines.