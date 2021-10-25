Salvation Army of Jamestown Receives $3.8 million to Build New ANEW Center

The Salvation Army of Jamestown has received $3.8 million to relocate and build a new homeless shelter for women and children. The funding is part of $12.3 million dollars announced by Governor Kathy Hochul to construct housing for those experiencing homelessness in the state.

The Salvation Army will relocate its ANEW center and build a new two-story building with seven units and 19 beds. This $4.8 million project will be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, create six additional beds and allows services staff to have offices in the same building.

The money is being administered by the state Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance through the Homeless Housing and Assistance Program.