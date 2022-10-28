WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Saturday, October 29 is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

The day aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for misuse of medications.

You can take your unused or expired medications to either the old Five Star Bank on East Fairmount Avenue in Lakewood or Alstar Ambulance at 738 Monroe Street in Dunkirk between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m., Saturday, October 29.

Residents also have the option to take prescription medications to one of the permanent drop box location sites in Chautauqua County.

