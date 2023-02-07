SBDC Women In Networking Program to Feature Sound Healing Practitioner

The Small Business Development Center‘s Women in Networking program will feature Sound Healing practitioner Joy Reiss this Thursday.

The monthly program is for female business owners and women working in the business sector.

The program on Thursday, February 9 features speaker Joy Reiss who has a diploma from the Sound Healing Academy in Cornwall, England. According to Joy, sound and energy healing creates a deeper connection to self and worlds of knowledge that can expand awareness. New discoveries have shown how effective the frequencies and vibrations in sound are relieving stress.

The cost to attend the lunch in person is $15 with check or credit card. It will take place at Jamestown Community College’s Carnahan Building in Room 120. To make a reservation, or for more information, contact the SBDC at 716-338-1024 or visit www.sbdcjcc.org.