Scandinavian Culture Day Returns to Jamestown Community College

Scandinavian Culture Day will take place at Jamestown Community College on Saturday.

The workshop is returning after a two and half year lapse due to the Pandemic.

It will take place from 9:30 a.m. until noon at JCC’s Hamilton Collegiate Center.

Culture Day is sponsored by JCC’s Scandinavian Studies Program and is an opportunity to experience as well as learn more about the Scandinavian culture. Some of the workshops include chip carving, Swedish cooking, painting your own ceramic coffee mug, a book discussion about an autobiography of emigrating from Sweden in 1868, rosemaling painting, making Swedish yarn balls, as well as children’s and adult folk dancing.

No registration is required and the day is free and open to the public.

For more information, call 716-665-0883.