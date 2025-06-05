The second annual Dunkirk Walleye Festival starts Friday and continues through this weekend on the Dunkirk City Pier.

The event is open to the public and will feature outdoors anglers competing in the 5th Annual WNY Walleye Classic directed by Tournament Director Josh Larsen, while the festival portion will be directed by Dunkirk Festival Event Specialist Scott Mekus.

The Primitive Patriot Outdoors WNY Walleye Classic will be the highlight of the festival consisting of two to five anglers weighing in their biggest six fish caught with top five pay outs and top three biggest fish prizes on Friday and Saturday.

The tournament consists of a Big Fish Friday event on June 6, the main event on Saturday, and a kids’ day on Sunday with a tournament weather determinant make-up date on June 8.

The Dunkirk pier will be closed off to all traffic starting today from 12 noon to Monday, June 9 late morning.

Last year, 45 teams were registered with over 250 anglers and over $47,760 was given in prize money.

The weekend will include live music, food, crafts, and fishing gear vendors.

To register for the upcoming WNY Walleye Classic as an angler, visit www.primitivepatriotoutdoors.com or call Larsen at (716) 490-4226. Vendor and event sponsorship questions can be referred to Mekus at (716) 366-9848 or smekus@cityofdunkirk.com.