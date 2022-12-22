Sempolinski Says He’ll Vote No on $1.7 Trillion Federal Omnibus Package

Representative Joe Sempolinski said he will vote no on a $1.7 Trillion omnibus package.

The package was unveiled by Federal lawmakers early Tuesday morning. It includes another large round of aid to Ukraine, a nearly 10% boost in defense spending, and roughly $40 billion in emergency spending, mostly to assist communities across the country recovering from drought, hurricanes and other natural disasters.

The bill includes about $772.5 billion for non-defense, discretionary programs and $858 billion for defense and would last through the end of the fiscal year at the end of September.

Sempolinski said the whole process is flawed, “This status quo, this way that it’s always been done attitude, is completely unacceptable. These have been bad budget deals that hurt our nation, especially in this case, spending is way up and I’ve been always concerned by how much we, as a country, spend. It’s not healthy for the future, the debt we’re placing on our children and grandchildren, it’s not healthy for the present of our nation with the inflation that we’re inflicting on the people of this country, so we have to get our fiscal house in order.”

Lawmakers are racing to complete passage before a midnight Friday deadline or face the prospect of a partial government shutdown going into the Christmas holiday.