Sempolinski to Be Sworn in as 23rd Congressional Representative September 13

Joe Sempolinski will be sworn into office as the 23rd Congressional District representative on September 13.

Sempolinski released a statement saying the swearing in for himself, the 19th District of New York, and the Alaska At-Large seat will take place in the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol. He said the September 13th date was chosen as that’s the next day the House is scheduled to be in session.

Sempolinski will only serve until the end of the current term that was left vacant when former Congressman Tom Reed resigned. Republican Nick Langworthy and Democrat Max Della Pia are facing off in the November General Election to represent the 23rd Congressional District starting in January 2023.

