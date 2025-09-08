Sen. Borrello Calls Serta’s Decision To Close Falconer Facility ‘Deeply Disappointing’

State Senator George Borrello is calling the decision by Serta Simmons to close its Falconer facility “deeply disappointing.”

Employees were informed Thursday that the facility would be closing as of October 31, 2025.

Borrello said in a statement, “My priority is to ensure these employees – upwards of 80 individuals – can continue working and supporting their families right here in Chautauqua County. We will work closely with our local partners, including the IDA, the Workforce Investment Board, and the Department of Labor, to connect these workers with new opportunities and help keep their talents and skills in our community.”

Borrello also said the state needs to become more affordable and business-friendly in order to prevent more employers from leaving, “Serta Simmons announced earlier this summer that it was closing its California plant as well. They are reorganizing nationally, and they are choosing to close in the two states that make it the most expensive and difficult for businesses to survive — New York and California.”

Serta Simmons Bedding Vice President of Communications Jamie Wallis also submitted a statement to WRFA, saying, “We are continuing to build a best-in-class supply chain at SSB. As part of these efforts, we are optimizing our manufacturing footprint and creating operational efficiencies that best leverage our network so we can continue delivering exceptional service to our retail partners and customers. This includes expanding our operations in some areas and consolidating or closing other operations.

These decisions are never easy, and we are supporting impacted employees through the transition. We appreciate all the contributions to SSB that the Jamestown employees have made over the years and that they will continue to make through this transition.”