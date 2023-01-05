Sen. Borrello Heralds Feasibility Study Report on Wind Turbines in the Great Lakes

A feasibility study into placing wind turbines in the Great Lakes found lacking benefits to the potential projects.

The report on the study, released by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority, noted that,”Great Lakes Wind currently does not offer a unique, critical or cost-effective contribution toward the achievement of New York State’s Climate Act goals beyond what more cost-competitive programs are expected to deliver.”

This report said the conclusion is based on, “a fulsome analysis of the resource development costs, ratepayer impacts, expected State benefits, transmission and interconnection limitations, infrastructure and supply chain constraints, visual impacts, and potential environmental impacts of Great Lakes Wind.”

State Senator George Borrello heralded the report, saying, “I am encouraged that after nearly two years of intense study and stakeholder engagement on the environmental, economic and social issues surrounding the potential siting of wind turbines in Lakes Erie and Ontario, the commission members came to essentially the same assessment that opponents of this effort have advanced all along: the risks, costs and uncertainties are too great and the possible benefits too little to make a compelling case for these projects.

Borrello added that the study proves that, “Not all forms of renewable energy are worthwhile or make sense.”

To read the report, visit https://www.nyserda.ny.gov/great-lakes-wind-feasibility-study