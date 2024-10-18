Sen. Borrello Introduces Legislation To Establish Green Energy Anti-Corruption Act

State Senator George Borrello has introduced legislation to establish the Green Energy Anti-Corruption Act, which authorizes local municipalities to have the final say on whether a renewable energy power plant can be sited in their jurisdiction.

Borrello said that under this bill, project applications that do not comply with local laws would be denied, empowering municipalities to enforce their regulations and retain control over developments within their jurisdictions. Additionally, the bill prohibits compensation or host agreements with local officials and their immediate family members, while requiring recusal from votes related to any compensation received.

The legislation specifies that all host agreements and land contracts must be publicly accessible, enhancing transparency and enabling public oversight in order to deter unethical practices.

The bill clarifies that for major renewable energy facilities, municipalities can impose various requirements for development and operation, which requires them to hire independent attorneys for agreement reviews. This requirement ensures unbiased legal counsel and addresses local concerns by promoting better integration with community standards.

Another provision states that landowners will no longer be required to relinquish mineral rights when signing host agreements.

Lastly, under this new bill, boundaries are established for renewable energy solicitors. This is to prevent impersonation of law enforcement or government officials and to curb abusive communication practices. Violations of these boundaries will be classified as misdemeanors, with penalties aimed at deterring such behavior.