WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.

You are here: Home / News / Local News / Sen. Borrello Tests Positive for COVID-19, 153 New Cases Confirmed for Friday Through Sunday

Sen. Borrello Tests Positive for COVID-19, 153 New Cases Confirmed for Friday Through Sunday

By Leave a Comment

George Borrello

IRVING, NY – State Sen. George Borrello announced Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Borrello said following a test on Sunday, he learned that both he and his wife have tested positive for the virus. The first-year senator and former Chautauqua County Executive also said that while he and his wife both feel well, they are following their doctor’s recommendations and will be self-isolating at home for 10 days.

Borrello also said that he has attended public events in the days before testing positive, but also said that he always wore a mask and also followed social-distancing guidelines.

Meanwhile, there were a total of 153 New Cases of COVID-19 reported in Chautauqua County for the three days covering Friday, Dec. 4 through Sunday, Dec. 6.

According to the Chautauqua County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard – the total number of known Active Cases as of Sunday was 326 – an 19% increase over the active cases reported on Thursday.

There were also 17 people hospitalized in the county who’ve tested positive for COVID-19, an increase of two from Thursday.

The 7-day Average Positive rate for the entire county was 5.3% – up six-tenths of a percent over Thursday.

Of the 153 new cases, 47 were out of Jamestown.

There are now 82 active cases in Jamestown and 43 active cases in Mayville – primarily involving inmates at the county jail. There are also a combined 71 active cases in Dunkirk and Fredonia.

As of Sunday, there’s been a total of 2036 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic, with 1690 of them now listed as recovered. There’s also been 20 deaths, according to the health department.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.