Sen. Borrello Tests Positive for COVID-19, 153 New Cases Confirmed for Friday Through Sunday

IRVING, NY – State Sen. George Borrello announced Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Borrello said following a test on Sunday, he learned that both he and his wife have tested positive for the virus. The first-year senator and former Chautauqua County Executive also said that while he and his wife both feel well, they are following their doctor’s recommendations and will be self-isolating at home for 10 days.

Borrello also said that he has attended public events in the days before testing positive, but also said that he always wore a mask and also followed social-distancing guidelines.

Meanwhile, there were a total of 153 New Cases of COVID-19 reported in Chautauqua County for the three days covering Friday, Dec. 4 through Sunday, Dec. 6.

According to the Chautauqua County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard – the total number of known Active Cases as of Sunday was 326 – an 19% increase over the active cases reported on Thursday.

There were also 17 people hospitalized in the county who’ve tested positive for COVID-19, an increase of two from Thursday.

The 7-day Average Positive rate for the entire county was 5.3% – up six-tenths of a percent over Thursday.

Of the 153 new cases, 47 were out of Jamestown.

There are now 82 active cases in Jamestown and 43 active cases in Mayville – primarily involving inmates at the county jail. There are also a combined 71 active cases in Dunkirk and Fredonia.

As of Sunday, there’s been a total of 2036 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic, with 1690 of them now listed as recovered. There’s also been 20 deaths, according to the health department.