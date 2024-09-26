Sen. Gillibrand Announces Bipartisan Bill To Strengthen Northern Border

U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand has announced a new bipartisan bill that would strengthen security at the U.S.-Canada Border.

Gillibrand said The Northern Border Security Enhancement and Review Act would help ensure Customs and Border Protection has the necessary data to address trafficking operations that continue to grow.

The legislation comes following a significant increase in unauthorized crossings in the last two years, which has placed serious strain on state resources. Additionally, a number of migrants have died while attempting to cross the border in winter.

Gillibrand stated officials reported around 190,000 encounters in 2023, and arrests of migrants illegally crossing into the U.S. from Canada jumped 241% from 2022-2023.

The bill would require:

– A Northern Border Threat Analysis to be completed every three years

– The analysis include an assessment of recent changes in the number and demographics of apprehensions at the northern border

– The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Northern Border Strategy be updated within 90 days of the completion of the threat analysis, and have DHS brief Congress within 30 days.

While the bill passed a Senate committee, House members are not voting until after Election Day, delaying federal action.