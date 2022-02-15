Senate to Move Forward with Postal Service Reform Act of 2022

U.S. Senator and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced he will push for a vote this week on the Postal Service Reform Act of 2022.

Schumer said the $50 billion dollar overhaul of the agency was needed to save it and that waiting any longer could cripple the service beyond repair.

He said mail service across the state has become frequently late or regressed compared to years past, which hurts people who rely on the service for prescriptions, essential goods, small business, voting and more.

Schumer said the bipartisan postal reform bill will guarantee delivery services continue six days a week and put the Post Office on a path back towards solvency.

As reported by NPR, key parts of the bill include requiring Postal Service employees to enroll in Medicare, which would cut down on premiums. Currently, about a quarter of retired postal workers do not enroll in Medicare, even when they are eligible. This is estimated to save approximately $22.6 billion over 10 years.