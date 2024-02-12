WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand Introduces Legislation To Extend Affordable Connectivity Program

U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announcing proposed law to extend Affordable Connectivity Program

U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand has introduced legislation that would extend a program that helps low-income households afford high-speed internet.

Gillibrand said the Affordable Connectivity Program Extension Act would provide $7 billion in funding for the Affordable Connectivity Program.
Over 1.7 million New York households rely on the program, but it is set to run out of funding by April.

Gillibrand said without additional funding, these families will either be forced to pay full price for internet or lose access to broadband services entirely.

Established in the Infrastructure Law, the ACP lowers the out-of-pocket cost of broadband service and devices for working families. The program provides a monthly discount of up to $30 per month off the cost of Internet service and equipment as well as a one-time discount of up to $100 off a laptop, desktop computer, or tablet.

