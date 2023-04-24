WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / Seneca Nation of Indians Receives $500,000 in Federal Funding

Seneca Nation of Indians Receives $500,000 in Federal Funding

By Leave a Comment

The Seneca Nation of Indians has been awarded $500,000 from the federal government to help with pandemic recovery efforts.

The grant comes from the United States Department of Treasury through the Community Development Financial Institutions Equitable Recovery Program (CDFI ERP). This award assists with the economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and invests in long-term prosperity.

The grant funds may be used to support lending related to small businesses and microenterprises, community facilities, affordable housing, commercial real estate and intermediary lending to non-profits and CDFIs.

The funds can also be used for financial services, development services to support borrowers and operational support for the CDFI grant recipient.

To learn more about the CDFI Fund and its programs, visit the CDFI Fund’s website at www.cdfifund.gov.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.