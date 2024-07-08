Seneca Nation Receiving Funding Through Tribal Home Visiting Program

The Seneca Nation of Indians is receiving at $320,268 grant as part of the Tribal Maternal, Infant, and Early Childhood Home Visiting Program.

The funding is coming from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

According to HHS, the Tribal Home Visiting Program aims to support the health and success of American Indian families through home visiting services. This involves conducting community needs assessments, developing evidence-based intervention plans, and providing services to pregnant women, expectant fathers, and caregivers of young children.