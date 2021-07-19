Septic Sewer Replacement Grant Monies Available for Parts of Chautauqua Lake, Findley Lake

The Chautauqua County Department of Health and Human Services has received a grant to help lakeshore property owners partially fund septic sewer replacement on parts of Chautauqua Lake and all of Findley Lake.

The new grant program is funded by New York State to reimburse property owners up to 50% of the cost of an eligible septic system project, up to a maximum of $75-hundred dollars.

County Public Health Director Christine Schuyler said properties that are located within 250 feet of the lakeshore are being focused on.

Property owners must submit a grant application to the Health Department who will then evaluate the system to determine if it may be affecting lake water quality. If so, the property owner will be notified they have been approved for a grant and they can proceed with the design and installation of a new system under Health Department guidance.

A major public sewer extension is underway at Chautauqua Lake from Lakewood to Stow and a second phase is being planned from Stow to Prendergast Point, so those areas are not eligible for this program.

The eligible Chautauqua Lake area is from Midway State Park to Point Chautauqua, while the entire lakeshore area of Findley Lake is eligible.

More information about this program and an online application can be found at healthychq.com or by calling 716-753-4481.