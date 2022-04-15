Several Easter Egg Hunts Planned for Saturday, April 16

Several Easter Egg Hunt events will be taking place Saturday, April 16 in Chautauqua County.

The Chautauqua Safety Village will hold its 10th annual Easter Carnival from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The carnival takes place at the village on the Ashville BOCES campus.

Admission is $5 per person and free for children age 2 and under. Admission includes games, crafts, train rides, and a bounce house and cars track. Children can hunt for candy at the different buildings and also visit the Easter bunny where families can take their own pictures.

Those who purchase a 2022 Safety Village membership before this event, will receive free admission and be able to use the Fast Pass Lane. More information is available at chautauquasafetyvillage.com

In the village of Falconer, the Linda K. Memorial Easter Egg Hunt will take place at Falconer Park on Saturday. The event is at 10:00 a.m. with all ages welcome. Participants are asked to bring their own basket. For more information, email falconer@netsync.net

And the City of Jamestown will hold their free Easter Hunt Hunt at 11:00 a.m. in Allen Park. That event takes place on the playground areas on West Virginia Boulevard and is open children ages 12 and under.