She Sings Cafe Owner Awarded NYS Phoenix Entrepreneur of the Year

The owner of the She Sings Cafe in Mayville has been awarded the New York State Phoenix Entrepreneur of the Year.

The New York Small Business Development Center presented the award to Rebecca Magnuson.

The New York State Phoenix Entrepreneur of the Year award is given to a business owner whose efforts have enabled their business to open successfully and thrive and its contribution to the strength of the region. More than half of Americans either own or work for a small business, and they create about two out of every three new jobs in the US each year.

Rebecca Magnuson is an abuse survivor, talented musician, and savvy business owner. She returned home to Chautauqua, purchased a defunct restaurant and, after extensive renovations, opened She Sings Cafe.

Her mission is to tell women’s stories through education, healing, and empowerment. She provides employment opportunities to abused women in her business. The café offers farm to table cuisine and provides a live performance venue for music, storytelling, poetry, and comedy. Rebecca is the creator of a soon-to-be-released documentary, She Sings: Surviving the Narcissist, and also the touring show, She Sings: A Soaring Musical.

For more information about the Small Business Development Center, call 716-338-1024 or visit www.sbdcjcc.org.