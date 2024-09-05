Sheriff’s Office Narrows Down Suspects In Yolanda Bindics Murder

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office has narrowed its investigation down to one person of interest in the 2004 murder of Yolanda Bindics.

Sheriff Jim Quattrone stated during an update to media on the case that following a thorough investigation and cooperation from person of interest, Michael Watson, deputies found no credible evidence that he was involved in the disappearance or murder of Bindics and that he is no longer considered a person of interest in the case.

Quattrone said the sole person of interest in Bindics’ murder is now Clarence Carl Carte. He said investigators found video from the 8 o’clock hour of August 10, 2004 of Carte inside the Kwik Fill on Fluvanna Avenue at the same time Bindics would have been ending her shift at the Family Dollar store directly across the street.

Quattrone said the Sheriff’s office is releasing several photos of Carte inside the Kwik Fill, his vehicle, and Bindics’ vehicle in the Family Dollar lot. “Anyone who saw Carte, or either of these vehicles, near the Family Dollar store located at 176 Fluvanna Avenue in Jamestown, or the Arby’s restaurant located at 346 Fluvanna Avenue in Jamestown, or the Boutwell Hill State Forest in the town of Charlotte, on August 10, 2004 between the hours of 8:00 p.m. and midnight is asked to contact the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office.”

Carte, a former resident of 148 Buffalo Street in Jamestown, is the father of Bindic’s youngest child.

Yolanda’s sister, Anne Schmielewski said the family has been constantly fighting for justice for Yolanda over the last 20 years and feel that investigators are “so close to having this solved,” “People are talking. And there are people out there who have claimed that ‘so and so brags about it.’ And we need those people to come forward. Even if it’s anonymously, which we expect, but… please. 20 years is long.”

Chmielewski said the FBI still has a $16,000 reward for information on the case.

An anonymous tip line specifically for the Yolanda Bindics murder is now available at 716-703-5955. Investigators can also be contacted via email at unsolvedchautauqua@sheriff.us.