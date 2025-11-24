Show By Performance Artist Michael Israel Will Raising Funds For Families Fighting Cancer

“Colors of Courage” will bring world-renowned performance artist Michael Israel to the Chautauqua Harbor Hotel on December 4 for a live show to benefit families fighting cancer.

Known for his high-energy performances that blend music, movement, and visual art, Israel turns a blank canvas into a masterpiece before the audience’s eyes. Each larger-than-life painting created live on stage will be auctioned following the performance, with proceeds benefiting Kallie’s Krusade, the Italian American Charity Golf Association, and local families affected by cancer.

The evening will begin with a cocktail hour and silent auction, followed by Israel’s headline performance and live art auction.

Michael Israel is an artist, entertainer, and humanitarian whose unforgettable performances have raised millions of dollars for more than 100 charitable organizations worldwide. Wielding multiple brushes at once, the black-belt artist combines the intensity of martial arts with four decades of fine art mastery.

He has performed for and with celebrities, U.S. Presidents, and Fortune 100 CEOs — including Warren Buffett, for whom he painted a portrait that later sold for $100,000 to benefit Girls Inc. of Omaha. His shows have energized events from Presidential galas in Washington, D.C. to the Olympic Medals Stage in Salt Lake City with Brooks & Dunn, and he has shared stages with Jay Leno in Las Vegas and appeared in televised performances around the globe.

Colors of Courage featuring Michael Israel will be held from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m., Thursday, December 4 at the Chautauqua Harbor Hotel in Celoron.

For more information or to purchase tickets, contact Michelle Turner by calling 716-640-4055 or by email at michellemturner@gmail.com.