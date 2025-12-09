Sinclairville Man Charged In Animal Cruelty Case

A Sinclairville man has been charged with 19 counts of animal cruelty.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office said deputies and the Chautauqua County Humane Society responded the morning of December 3 to an address on Edson Road in the town of Gerry for a report of animal abuse and neglect.

Deputies spoke with 64-year old Mark Coppola, who owned the dogs on the property. Following an investigation, deputies said 15 dogs and four puppies were found living in deplorable conditions. They said the dogs were living in feces on concrete floors with no bedding in any of the dog houses and did not have access to water inside the kennels. The dogs were seized and taken to the Humane Society for evaluation and veterinary care.

Coppola was charged with 19 counts of overdriving, torturing and injuring animals; and failure to provide proper sustenance. He was will appear in Gerry Town Court at a later date.

Donations to help care for the animals can be made to the Chautauqua County Humane Society at https://chqhumane.org/