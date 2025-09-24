Sinclairville Woman Arrested In Shooting

A Sinclairville woman has been arrested after allegedly shooting another person, causing non-life threatening injuries.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police responded to a house on Old Chautauqua Road in the town of Gerry around 10:00 a.m. Monday for a report of a gunshot victim.

Police say 35-year old Toni Long recklessly discharged a gun inside the house, injuring one person who was sent to UPMC Chautauqua for treatment.

The incident led to the Cassadaga Valley Central School District being placed on lockout on Monday for approximately two hours.

Police located Long a short time after the incident and took her into custody with the assistance of State Police. She was sent to the Chautauqua County Jail and will be arraigned on the charges of 1st Degree Reckless Endangerment, 3rd Degree Assault, and 2nd Degree Menacing.