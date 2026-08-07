SNAP Recipients To Receive More Secure Chip-Based Cards In 2027

SNAP recipients will receive new, more secure chip-based cards starting in 2027.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance (OTDA) recently finalized a contract with a vendor to provide the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program cards, which are expected to greatly limit theft of benefits by criminals using illegal “skimming” devices.

Fidelity Information Services, LLC (FIS) will provide the new cards, which utilize chip technology that is standard with commercial debit and credit cards. The Federal Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) system, which is used nationally to distribute and use SNAP benefits, only recently gained the ability to accept chip cards. The new cards will begin being issued to recipients in the first quarter of 2027.

The funding to support the transition was included in the State Budget. About two million new cards are expected to be issued.

OTDA recently began outreach to retailers and financial institutions encouraging them to make sure their systems and equipment are updated to accept the new EBT chip cards before the end of the year, so that they can continue accepting SNAP benefits as payment when the new cards are issued.

EBT cardholders will be notified before their new card is issued.

There has been increased awareness in recent years of the use of skimming devices to capture recipients’ card information and PIN, with criminals using skimmed information to access accounts and steal the recipients’ benefits before recipients have a chance to spend them. However, the federal government stopped funding replacement benefits at the end of 2024 for SNAP recipients who had their benefits stolen and the Trump Administration has refused to consider reauthorizing such replacement.

The new EBT cards, which are also used by Public Assistance recipients to access their benefits, will be virtually impervious to skimming, helping safeguard the dollars that New Yorkers depend on to feed their families.

EBT cardholders can help protect their benefits by using the freeze/unfreeze card feature in the ebtEDGE mobile app or online cardholder portal. They can also choose to block online and out-of-state purchases.

OTDA, local departments of social services, or the EBT card provider will never contact clients asking for EBT information. EBT cardholders should never give their EBT card information in response to emails, text messages, or phone calls. Thieves can use this information to access your account and spend your SNAP and cash benefits.

Resources to assist the public with information about EBT scams and how to protect their benefits can be found at otda.ny.gov/ebtscam.