Snowmobilers Reminded To Ride Responsibly As Trails Open

With trails opening soon, snowmobilers are reminded to ride responsibly and put safety first.

The Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation said though there is no requirement for snowmobile trails to close during the Holiday Hunt period of December 26 through January 1, confirming trail openings is particularly important in the Southern Zone where hunting seasons are on-going during the last week of December. In addition to checking with local clubs, you can also check with your county Sheriff’s department to see if your local trail is open.

To find a club, you can visit the New York State Snowmobile Association (NYSSA) website at www.nysnowmobiler.com.

The Office said the two leading causes of injury are excessive speed and operator intoxication.

Top safety recommendations include that snowmobilers should slow down, stay on marked trails, never drink or use drugs and ride; wear a helmet and proper gear; ride with a buddy or a group; and avoid riding on ice.

Snowmobile safety certificates are required for youth ages 10 through 17 if they want to operate solo on a state trail.

Snowmobile safety courses can be found here: https://parks.ny.gov/recreation/snowmobiles/education.aspx.