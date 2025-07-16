Sofia Russo Named New Agriculture Program Coordinator At CCE Chautauqua

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Chautauqua County has announced that Sofia Russo is their new Agriculture Program Coordinator.

CCE Chautauqua has been undergoing an internal capacity study which has led to innovative growth and positive restructuring. This new position will increase capacity and efficiency within CCE Chautauqua while providing outstanding support and guidance to our county’s agricultural community.

Russo is a budding agricultural professional with strong interest in sustainable food systems and community-based agriculture. She recently earned her bachelor’s degree in Animal Behavior, Ecology, and Conservation from Canisius University. Since 2023, she has worked with Cornell Cooperative Extension in various roles, including as a farm technician with Cornell Vegetable Program and as an intern with the Lake Erie Regional Grape Program, where she supported their Spotted Lanternfly monitoring efforts with NYS Department of Agriculture and Markets. She also worked with the Massachusetts Avenue Project (MAP) in Buffalo, NY as an intern where she gained hands on experience in urban agriculture, youth education, and value-added product development.

In this new role, Russo will coordinate agricultural programming in Chautauqua County, working with a diverse team to provide high quality, research-based resources to gardeners, homesteaders, farmers, agribusinesses, agricultural stakeholders, and everyone in between.

Russo can be reached by calling 716-664-9502 ext. 203 or emailing ssr236@cornell.edu.