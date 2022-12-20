Solid Waste Fees Going Up in 2023 for BPU Customers

Solid waste fees will be going up in 2023 for Jamestown Board of Public Utilities customers.

The BPU Board approved the rate increase for residential and some commercial customers.

BPU General Manager Dave Leathers said some expenses in solid waste went up significantly in 2022 including fuel expenses, landfill tipping fees and labor costs, “The division is going to end with a net loss this year. So, as we looked at that, you know we want to continue to give financial credit as an incentive for people to recycle, so we thought it was time to bump that up a little bit. But the overall rate went up a $1.50 and if you recycle once a billing period as a residential customer, the overall rate goes up $1 per month. So, we felt that was manageable.”

Leathers said most dumpster service rates are doubling for 2023. He said everyone who receives that service has been notified already.

The BPU Board also approved the Electric Division’s budget with no rate adjustment for 2023.

Monday’s meeting also was the first time the meeting was livestreamed on the BPU’s website. Leathers said the video of the meetings will be archived on their site at jamestownbpu.com/live