Southern Tier Environments For Living Receives Supportive Housing Initiative Support

Southern Tier Environments for Living has received one of 125 awards through the Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative.

The funding helps provide services and operating expenses for up to 5,000 units of supportive housing to serve older adults, survivors of domestic and gender-based violence, veterans and chronically homeless families as well as individuals with a mental illness or substance use disorder, among others.

The conditional awards for services and operating expenses are contingent on a project securing the means for new construction, the adaptive reuse of non-residential property, or the rehabilitation of unregulated residential property to create integrated affordable supportive housing.

The conditional awards will be used to provide rental assistance and services to eligible target populations to ensure their housing stability. Since its inception, the Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative has provided operating funding for more than 7,400 units serving vulnerable populations.