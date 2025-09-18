WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Southern Tier West Receives $210,000 Grant

Congressman Nick Langworthy has announced a $210,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) to the Southern Tier West Regional Planning and Development Board.

The investment will support the development and implementation of a Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy (CEDS) that strengthens the regional economy and lays the groundwork for private capital investment and job creation.

The project will establish a coordinated planning framework to guide growth in the Southern Tier, encompassing Allegany, Chautauqua, and Cattaraugus Counties. By bringing together public and private stakeholders, the CED’s process will create an economic roadmap to diversify the local economy and attract new opportunities to the region.

The total project cost is $350,000, with $210,000 in EDA funding and additional local support. The initiative will be administered by the Southern Tier West Regional Planning and Development Board.

