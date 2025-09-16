Southwestern Central School District Clarifying Tax Bill Issues

Southwestern Central School District is clarifying tax bill issues for residents.

The district recently mailed school tax bills, which most residents have already received.

Unfortunately, due to a post office error, incorrect bills that were postmarked 8/28/25 were mistakenly mailed afterward. The districts says residents should disregard any bills dated 8/28/25 and pay only the correctly issued ones.

To verify whether your bill is correct, visit: https://www.google.com/url?q=https://www.swcsk12.org/i-want-to/locate-my-school-taxes&source=gmail&ust=1758049685048000&usg=AOvVaw3f18aA5Qz3xcrG0ZCuwEef&rct=i