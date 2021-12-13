Southwestern Central School District Residents to Vote Tuesday on $18.2 million Capital Improvements Project

Residents in the Southwestern Central School District have the opportunity to vote Tuesday on an $18,237,000 Capital Improvements Project.

District Superintendent Maureen Donahue said the project includes a lot of regular maintenance and repairs, “Upgrades, ADA accessibility.. We also have to relocate and move an elevator, and that will be in the cafeteria space. And overall the project includes things like boilers and sidewalks and roofs and windows, some of the things you have to take care of on a regular basis.”

She said even though the district has less students, the cafeteria also will receive a number of upgrades, “But we also use it for multiple other venues throughout the year and during the school day. And right now, we’ve had to expand outside of our cafeteria to accommodate right now, especially with COVID.”

The capital improvement project will receive 95% State Aid and Donahue said the District had $2 million set aside for work.

Polls are open Tuesday, December 14 from 7:00 to 9:00 a.m. and 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. in the Southwestern High School Multipurpose Room.

More information about the Capital Improvements Plan is available on the Southwestern Central School website.