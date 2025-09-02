Southwestern Central School District Tax Bills Delayed

Southwestern Central School District’s tax bills have been delayed.

The district issued a statement saying they had been prepared to issue the 2025/2026 school tax bills on Friday, August 29, 2025.

Shortly before issuing those bills, the District was contacted by both local and county real property tax officials who requested the District not issue the bills as planned. The District honored the request from the real property tax officials, and will continue to work with those officials to finalize and issue the bills in as timely of a manner as possible.

The District will update the community with a timeline as soon as possible.