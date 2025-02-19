Special Winter Break Matinee of Mufasa at The Reg

A special Winter Break afternoon showing of Mufasa: The Lion King will be shown at the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts this afternoon and Friday night.

Mufasa: The Lion King enlists Rafiki to relay the legend of Mufasa to young lion cub Kiara, daughter of Simba and Nala, with Timon and Pumbaa lending their signature schtick. Told in flashbacks, the story introduces Mufasa as an orphaned cub, lost and alone until he meets a sympathetic lion named Taka—the heir to a royal bloodline. The chance meeting sets in motion an expansive journey of an extraordinary group of misfits searching for their destiny—their bonds will be tested as they work together to evade a threatening and deadly foe.

The film is rated PG and is 118 minutes long.

It will be shown at 2:00 p.m. today and at 7:00 p.m., Friday, February 21.

For more information, visit reglenna.com