Spotted Lanternfly Traps Up in Chautauqua County

Traps have been set for Spotted Lanternfly in Chautauqua County in hopes that early detection can help stop a pest that feeds on fruit trees and grape vines.

The Cornell Lake Erie Regional Grape Program received both circle traps and sticky band traps from the New York State Integrated Pest Management program. Several were attached to another invasive species, Tree of Heaven, as that’s a preferred host for Spotted Lanternfly.

Neither of these types of traps include pheromones that would draw the pest in but are designed to capture it as it naturally moves up the tree. The locations were selected by observing the locations of vineyards in relation to major transportation lines.

The traps will be monitored weekly now through the season keeping in mind the growth stage expected to be present each week.

If you find a pest that you think might be Spotted Lanternfly, you’re asked to take a photo, and to try to capture or kill it if possible. After you collect the insect, place it in a bag and freeze, or place it in a jar with rubbing alcohol or hand sanitizer. Note the location (street address and zip code, intersecting roads, landmarks, or GPS coordinates), and contact the Lake Erie Regional Grape Program at 716-792-2800