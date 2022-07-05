Spring Street Parking Garage Beautification Artist Announced

The City of Jamestown has announced the artist to design and install a mural on the Spring Street Parking Garage.

Molly Strong, who was selected through an open call application process, is a Jamestown-based artist whose portfolio includes a range of exhibitions along with murals at The Beer Snob and Love Elementary School

The first phase of the Spring Street Parking Garage beautification project is being made possible through a grant from the New York State Council on the Arts.

Ms. Strong has begun concept design planning with installation of the mural planned to occur this summer and early fall.

For more information on the city’s public art initiative, visit: https://www.jamestownny.gov/departments/department-of-development/planning/public-art-2/