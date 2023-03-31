Spring Trout Fishing Begins April 1 in NYS

Spring trout fishing season begins Saturday in New York State.

The State Department of Environmental Conservation stocks nearly 1.9 million trout in waters statewide, beginning in March and lasting until early June.

DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said, “Since DEC updated regulations in 2021 to allow a catch-and-release season in the fall and winter months, anglers have the opportunity to fish for inland trout year-round. Even so, April 1 has a special meaning for anglers in New York as the date signifies the start of a season full of promising fishing opportunities.”

April 1 marks the opening of the harvest season after year-round fishing was greenlit on most streams in 2021, with the implementation of an October 16 to March 31 “artificial lures only, catch-and-release’ season.

Last year, the DEC added a new feature to its official HuntFishNY app called The Tackle Box. Fishing regulations, boating access, and stocking information are all available in a map-based interface from the convenience of a smart phone. Other features include driving directions to state boat launch sites and an offline feature that allows a user to access information when cell coverage isn’t available.

The HuntFishNY app, which includes the Tackle Box, is free of charge and available through the App store (iOS) and Google Play (Android) for anyone to download on their tablet or smart phone.