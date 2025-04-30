Spring Turkey Season Opens May 1 In Upstate NY

Spring Turkey Season opens May 1 to licensed hunters in upstate New York.

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Acting Commissioner Amanda Lefton said New York is home to some of the best turkey hunting opportunities in the Northeast, with diverse landscapes and abundant turkey populations across the state.

Spring turkey harvests in New York average 16,000 to 18,000 birds, fluctuating based on participation and turkey productivity in previous breeding seasons. With improved summer poult production in recent years, DEC expects an increase in turkey harvest this spring. Since hunters primarily target toms (2+ year-old birds), turkey harvest often reflects productivity trends from two years prior.

Although New York turkey populations experienced declines from their peak in the early 2000s, populations are generally stable statewide. The DEC continues to monitor population trends and implement conservation efforts to support sustainable hunting opportunities. Hunters play an essential role in monitoring populations by reporting their harvest and participating in DEC hunter opinion surveys. These efforts help DEC assess population dynamics, hunter participation, hunter values, and help ensure sustainable turkey populations for the future.

Other Important Details for the Spring Turkey Season, May 1-31, 2025:

Hunting is permitted in most areas of the state, except for New York City and Nassau County;

Hunters must have a turkey hunting permit in addition to their hunting license;

Shooting hours are from one-half hour before sunrise to noon each day;

Hunters may take two bearded turkeys during the spring season, but only one bird per day and no more than one bird per season in Wildlife Management Unit 1C (Suffolk County);

Hunters may not use rifles or handguns firing a bullet. Hunters may hunt with a shotgun or handgun loaded with shot sizes no larger than No. 2 or smaller than No. 9, or with a bow or crossbow (except crossbows may not be used in Westchester or Suffolk counties);

Successful hunters must fill out the tag that comes with their turkey permit and immediately attach it to any turkey harvested;

Successful hunters must report their harvest within seven days of taking a bird. Call 1-866-426-3778 (1-866 GAMERPT) or report harvest online at DEC’s Game Harvest Reporting webpage; and

For more information about turkey hunting in New York, see the 2024-25 Hunting and Trapping Regulations Guide or visit the “Turkey Hunting” pages of DEC’s website.

Tips for a Successful and Safe Turkey Hunting Season

Turkey hunting is safe and it is important that hunters remain vigilant to keep it that way.