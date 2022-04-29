Spring Turkey Season Opens Sunday, May 1

Spring turkey season opens on Sunday, May 1, in all of upstate New York.

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos said the spring turkey harvest in New York averages approximately 19,000 birds and varies based on the number of participants and turkey productivity in the previous few spring seasons.

This spring, DEC biologists expect hunters to take more turkeys than last year. Hunters prefer to take toms (birds older than two years) over younger male jakes, so typically wildlife managers see a two-year lag between summer productivity and spring take. Overall, turkey populations are lower than a few years ago due to below-average reproductive success in two of the last three years.

Some information turkey hunters should know for the May Spring Turkey Season include

– Hunting is permitted in most areas of the state, except for New York City and Long Island;

– Hunters must have a turkey hunting permit in addition to their hunting license;

– Shooting hours are from one-half hour before sunrise to noon each day;

– Hunters may take two bearded turkeys during the spring season, but only one bird per day;

– Hunters may not use rifles or handguns firing a bullet. Hunters may hunt with a shotgun or handgun loaded with shot sizes no larger than No. 2 or smaller than No. 8, or with a bow or crossbow;

– Successful hunters must fill out the tag that comes with their turkey permit and immediately attach it to any turkey harvested;

-And successful hunters must report their harvest within seven days of taking a bird by callling 1-866-426-3778 (1-866 GAMERPT).