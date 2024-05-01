Spring Turkey Season Starts Today in Upstate New York

The regular spring turkey season for all licensed turkey hunters opens today in Upstate New York.

The State Department of Environmental Conservation said spring turkey harvest in New York averages approximately 16,000 to 18,000 birds but varies based on the number of participants and turkey productivity in the previous few springs.

This spring, the DEC expects an improved turkey harvest compared to last year. Hunters prefer to take toms (two+ year-old birds), so typically there is a two-year lag between summer productivity and spring take. Overall, New York turkey populations are lower currently than in the early 2000s but are generally stable throughout the state.

Other Important Details for the Spring Turkey Season, which runs May 1 through 31 include:

– Hunting is permitted in most areas of the state, except for New York City and Nassau County.

– Hunters must have a turkey hunting permit in addition to a hunting license.

– Shooting hours are from one-half hour before sunrise to noon each day.

– Hunters may take two bearded turkeys during the spring season, but only one bird per day and no more than one bird per season in Wildlife Management Unit 1C (Suffolk County).

– Hunters may not use rifles or handguns firing a bullet. Hunters may hunt with a shotgun or handgun loaded with shot sizes no larger than No. 2 or smaller than No. 9, or with a bow or crossbow. Crossbows may not be used in Westchester or Suffolk counties.

– Successful hunters must fill out the tag that comes with a turkey permit and immediately attach it to any turkey harvested.

– Successful hunters must report harvests within seven days of taking a bird. Report harvests online at DEC’s Game Harvest Reporting website or call 1-866-426-3778 (1-866 GAMERPT).

For more information about turkey hunting in New York, see the 2023-24 Hunting and Trapping Regulations Guide or visit the Turkey Hunting pages of DEC’s website at https://dec.ny.gov/things-to-do/hunting/turkey