Sprout Film Festival, Step Up For Autism Showing At The Reg on September 25

The Resource Center and Filling the Gap, Inc. are pairing two of their popular events when the Sprout Film Festival and Step Up for Autism come to the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts this Wednesday.

The Sprout Film Festival features 11 short films that celebrate the diverse lives and creativity of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The films seek to challenge assumptions and break down stereotypes about people with disabling conditions.

Sprout is a traveling film festival, and each host community selects the films that will be screened locally. People can view the festival’s trailer at www.resourcecenter.org/sprout to get a feel for some of this year’s films. The movies will begin at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 25. The films have a combined running time of about 75 minutes. There will not be an intermission.

Admission to the film festival is free thanks to a grant from Filling the Gap.

The theater doors will open at 6:00, giving festival-goers time to try to win items in a prize drawing and a sweets auction that are being put on by Step Up for Autism. The prize drawing features donated gift baskets, while the sweets auction features cakes, pies and other treats donated by local businesses.

For more information about the Sprout Film Festival, phone Kevin Anderson at 716-483-2344. For questions about Step Up for Autism, phone Vicky Bardo at 716-661-1477.